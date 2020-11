Fire officials say flames broke out along the 200 block of East Pine Street in Mahanoy City around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — At least five families were forced from their homes after a rowhome fire in part of Schuylkill County.

Fire officials say flames broke out along the 200 block of East Pine Street in Mahanoy City around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Seven homes in total were damaged by smoke and water.

Fire crews had to shut down Pine, Market, and Centre Streets to fight the flames.