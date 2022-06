Flames broke out around 9:30 p.m. along Tammany Street in Orwigsburg.

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Schuylkill County Friday night.

The alarm came in around 9:30 p.m. along Tammany Street in Orwigsburg.

Firefighters from surrounding communities were called in to help. Several streets around the fire scene were blocked off.

No cause was listed for the fire in Schuylkill County.