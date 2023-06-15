Flames damage home in Schuylkill County

A firefighter was sent to the hospital for minor injuries.

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A fire in Schuylkill County sent a firefighter to the hospital for minor injuries.

Crews responded to a double-block home along East Market Street at around 8 a.m.

Everyone made it out safely.

Officials have ruled the fire accidental.

