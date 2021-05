The fire broke out after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Flames damaged an apartment building in Schuylkill County.

First responders were called to Water Street in New Philadelphia just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire officials say the flames started in the kitchen of one of the six units in the building.

Two other apartments sustained smoke and water damage.

Everyone who was home at the time made it out safely.