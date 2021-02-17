Fish and Boat Commission stocking trout in Schuylkill County

Trout stocking is taking place two weeks earlier than usual.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — After all the snow and ice, a sign spring is coming.

The Fish and Boat Commission was out stocking trout in Schuylkill County.

Workers and volunteers were stocking Pine Creek in Rush Township.

"It's kind of good to get back at it, this is a lot earlier than we have done it before so you know we're dealing with the snow and ice more so this year than usually," said Sgt. Richard Daniels, Assistant Regional Supervisor.

Unlike previous years, there will not be regional opening days.

This year's trout season opens statewide on April 3 and there will be a single mentored youth trout day the week before.

The changes were made to prevent travel to other areas of the state during the pandemic.