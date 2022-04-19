First responders honored for work during Schuylkill County pile-up

The first responders who helped save the lives of others caught up in the I-81 pile-up last month were honored for their efforts.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The Wegmans Distribution Center near Pottsville hosted an event to honor crews who responded to the deadly pileup last month on Interstate 81.

The center is the same place that many victims of last month's wreck used as a refuge after the crash in the northbound lanes near the Minersville exit.

“We opened up a walk-in triage for people who were stranded, no place to go, who were hurt, but they didn't have to go to the hospital,” said Scott Rizzard, a Wegmans employee. “They were checked out here by other EMTs, and if deemed necessary to go to the hospital, they went.”

Three weeks ago, a snow squall led to a deadly wreck on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County. Six people died.

On Tuesday, Wegmans Distribution was one of 50 organizations recognized by state and local officials for their heroic efforts on a horrific day.

“I'm proud of the way they were able to step up, just react, and watch how they were able to ... It's really hard to put into words what the actions of what everybody did that day and create the most positive outcome that could've come out of that situation,” said Frackville Good Will Fire Chief Bill Lindenmuth.

The first responders agree that the community worked together to comfort many victims stranded far from home.

"We don't stop and think about it when we go to these calls, but we're used to going to people's homes or people in our local areas,” said Chief Mike Mistischen, Minersville Good Will Fire Company EMS. “But on the interstates, people are driving through here; it's a freeway north to south, so you're getting people from all over the county and all over the world.”

The first responders helped more than 100 people who were caught up in the wreck.

"I've been in the service 37 years. This day was totally different than any that we experienced before. And to everyone who took every little bit of their training and put it to work that day, made it that much easier,” added Minersville Fire Rescue Chief Eric Eichenberg.

Officials and first responders agree that during one of the most tragic events in recent memory, they truly saw the best of Schuylkill County.