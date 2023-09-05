First responders hailed as heroes after fire in Pottsville

After an early morning fire Tuesday destroyed several homes and put two people in the hospital, first responders are being hailed as heroes for their quick response.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Elizabeth Greiss stopped by what remains of her sister's apartment at the West Arch Street Development in Pottsville to pick up some clothes that were saved after a fire broke out just after 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.

"My sister is going through a really tough time the last in the last year, and this isn't the first traumatic event. This will be the second or the third, and she needs a break," said Elizabeth Greiss, Pottsville.

Greiss says her sister and two nieces were able to get out when the fire first started, but her third niece was still inside.

She says a call to action by a responding Pottsville Police officer saved the 11-year-old's life.

"Whoever, whoever he was, thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and from my family. Thank you," said Greiss.

Neighbors say the officer got on top of a table and chair behind the apartment and was able to catch one of the girls who was forced to jump from a second-story window.

"I think that he's amazingly brave. Everyone that was here last night deserves a medal; in my opinion, they were great they were brave. They ran in, the cops didn't care if they were firefighters or not, they went into the house they helped the people out," said Keila Lugo, neighbor.

The family wants the officer and the other first responders to know their efforts did not go unnoticed.

"Without you, my sister and them wouldn't be here. It's really heartwarming, and you don't get appreciated the way you should be appreciated, and I think a lot of people need to open up their eyes and realize what you guys do," said Greiss.

Elizabeth Griess told us that her sister and niece are recovering from burns sustained in that fire.

They are expected to be okay.