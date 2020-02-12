Fire tears through homes in Schuylkill County

Heavy winds helped spread the fire to the next double block home.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Fire officials here on the scene in Norweign Township near Pottsville believe the fire broke at 314 Main Street in an area of the Township known as Seltzer and quickly spread to the next home inside this double block.

"We were the first apparatus in. We had heavy fire in the back of the building, next two houses," said Pottsville Fire Chief Jim Misstishin.

There were reports of entrapment, however, Chief Misstishin says everyone was out when they arrived.