Flames broke out shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday along Walnut Street in the borough.

ASHLAND, Pa. — Crews are currently working to extinguish a fire in Schuylkill County.

Flames broke out shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday in a garage along Walnut Street in Ashland and spread quickly.

Crews have knocked down the fire but are still on the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.