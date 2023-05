Crews respond to an overnight fire on West Arch Street

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Multiple fire crews were called to a town home on West Arch Street in Pottsville.

The Schuylkill County fire started around 3 am Tuesday. 7071 News recorded the fire on their Facebook Page.

No word yet on what started the fire or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.