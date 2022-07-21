Flames at an apartment building force 16 people from their home

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Crews in Pottsville battled an apartment fire Thursday morning. The fire chief says flames broke out around 6 Thursday morning at the building on North Second Street.
Kevon Thompson lives in the home and describes what happened. "I woke my mom up, so she went downstairs to the neighbor's house. Once I got in contact with the neighbors, you could see that there was fire in the house, so we woke everybody up and got out as soon as possible."
The Red Cross is assisting some of the 16 people that are displaced from their apartments.
There are no injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
