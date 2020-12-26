Update: Home destroyed in fire in Schuylkill County

Multiple crews worked to battle the blaze near Barnesville.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames broke out at a home along Sherwood Drive in the Barnesville area around 10:00 Saturday morning.

Officials on scene say when they arrived at the place, flames were showing in the lower level and spreading to the second floor.

Firefighters had to break a window to gain access to the inside.

The only person who lives there is the homeowner who was there at the time the fire sparked.

Ryan Township's Fire Chief says the place is a total loss.