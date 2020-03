Flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Ringtown.

RINGTOWN, Pa. — A husband and wife forced were from their home after an early morning fire in Schuylkill County.

Flames broke out at the place along North Centre Street in Ringtown around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire started in a garage attached to the home, then spread.

The couple was able to make it out. They will be okay.

They are staying with family.