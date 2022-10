Flames broke out around 7:45 p.m. Friday night.

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A fire destroyed an apartment building in Schuylkill County.

Around 7:45 p.m., crews were called to the building along 132 East Mahanoy Street in Mahanoy City.

Flames were showing, bursting through the windows.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting over a dozen people who are displaced.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire in Schuylkill County.