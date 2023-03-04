Fire destroys Dollar General store in Shenandoah

Flames broke out around 4 p.m. at the store along Gold Star Plaza in the borough.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A Dollar General store in Schuylkill County went up in flames Monday afternoon.

Flames broke out at the store in Gold Star Plaza just after 4 p.m.

Heavy smoke poured out of the building for hours as fire crews from all over Schuylkill County worked to put out the flames.

Officials say no workers or first responders were injured in the fire.

The Dollar General is completely destroyed. A PSP fire marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire in Schuylkill County.