TAMAQUA, Pa. — More than a dozen people are out of their homes after a fire in Schuylkill County.

Crews were called to the place on Hunter Street in Tamaqua just after 9 a.m.

The building houses seven apartments.

According to the fire chief, careless smoking by someone on the first floor sparked the flames.

Two people breathed in too much smoke and had to go to the hospital.

The fire displaced 17 people, including six children.