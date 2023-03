Flames broke out around 2 p.m. Tuesday along Dairy Road in West Penn Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday afternoon in Schuylkill County.

Flames broke out around 2 p.m. at the place along Dairy Road in West Penn Township.

A relative of the homeowners says an elderly couple was home when they heard a loud pop from a wood stove, and fire sparked in the wall.

Everyone got out safely after the fire in Schuylkill County.