POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A restaurant in Schuylkill County is closed after flames damaged the business.

Officials say the fire sparked just after 1 a.m. at Black Rock Brew Pub.

Investigators say the fire started on a grill in the kitchen.

The restaurant's owner says no one was hurt, but the business will be closed temporarily for repairs after the fire.