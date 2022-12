Crews battled a fire overnight in Pottsville.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Crews battling an overnight blaze in Schuylkill County.

It happened on West Norwegian Street in Pottsville just before 11 Thursday night.

Homes in this neighborhood are close together. Firefighters went door to door, getting people out.

There's no word if anybody got hurt, how the fire started, or how many homes were affected.

Norwegian Township News and Concerns shot the video for us overnight in Pottsville.