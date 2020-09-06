Fire damages home in Schuylkill County

Heavy smoke and fire damage to the main floor.

ST CLAIR, Pa. — State police are investigating a fire that badly damaged a home in Schuylkill County.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 2:30 Monday afternoon at the place along South 2nd Street in St. Clair.

A fire chief on scene tells Newswatch 16 that the fire was spotted on the back porch by the woman who lives there with her husband.

She was home alone at the time and made it out safely.

No one was injured.