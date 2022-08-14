Fire in Orwigsburg displaces three

Flames broke out just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon along West Market Street in the borough.

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Investigators believe a Saturday afternoon fire in Schuylkill County is not suspicious.

The alarm on West Market Street in Orwigsburg came in just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews quickly called in a second alarm, and about 50 firefighters from the Orwigsburg area helped battle the flames.

A fire marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire, which appeared to have originated near trash cans at the rear of the building. No foul play is suspected.

No one was hurt however three people are displaced as a result of that fire in Schuylkill County.