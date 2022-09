Flames broke out just before 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A double-block home in Schuylkill County was damaged by a fire Monday morning.

The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. along Arlington Street in Tamaqua.

Officials say the fire started on one side of the home, and the other side of the home suffered smoke and water damage.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but crews believe it was accidental.