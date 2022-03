Flames broke out around 2:30 p.m. along South 4th Street in Tower City Tuesday afternoon.

TOWER CITY, Pa. — Fire damaged a double block home in Schuylkill County Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at the house on South 4th Street in Tower City.

Firefighters battled the heavy smoke and flames that poured out of the building.

So far, no word on if anyone was hurt in the fire in Schuylkill County.