Fire company in Schuylkill County shutting down

A Schuylkill County fire company is shutting down after nearly a century of service, in part because of the pandemic.

REINERTON, Pa. — The Reinerton Volunteer Fire Company has been saving lives and properties for 95 years, but volunteers have been drying up. Robert Carnathan is one of the last remaining members.

"We just don't have the membership to get them out and run the trucks the way they're supposed to be run," Carnathan said.

The small fire company couldn't put out the financial blaze brought on by the pandemic.

"That sort of put back a lot of having fundraisers for any fire company," Carnathan said.

The department is now shutting down for good, unable to keep up with the growing operation costs.

"It hurts," Carnathan said. "It's hard because it's in my heart.>

While the closure is a heartbreaking loss for members of the fire department and the community, residents are assured they will still be covered in the event of an emergency.

"The area of Reinerton is covered by the local outside companies, and by outside, I mean right here in the area," Carnathan said. "Normally when we get a call, they go with us anyways."

The company is in the process of selling the building, hoping to get rid of its debt and donate any remaining funds to local charities.

Carnathan said the fire trucks must be donated too. He's looking for other companies who might be interested.

"We're hoping this truck stays in the valley here as a backup truck for all the stations to use," Carnathan said. "That way there's a part of us, Reinerton, still here in the valley."