Fire company hosts annual bazaar as county moves into the green phase

About 200 people were enjoying food, drinks, and listening to live music at the McAdoo Fire Company.

MCADOO, Pa. — Volunteers at the McAdoo Fire Company's annual bazaar had their work cut out for them.

A steady stream of hungry customers lined up outside the fire company, ordering potato pancakes, halushski, and pierogies.

"I came here to eat," Gayle Majewski of Hazle Township said with a laugh.

There was live music, games of chance, and a beer tent with all of the money raised going to the fire company.

Volunteers were prepared to only do take out orders, but because Schuylkill County just moved into the green phase people were able to eat their meals at home or eat outside the fire company.

"We're able to expand a little bit because of us going green. We're able to have the maximum to 250 people, so that's why we decided to go forward with this event rather than just doing take out food," Chief Robert Leshko said.

This bazaar usually raises about $35,000 dollars.

"In order to keep the lights on, buy the vehicles, everything else, we have to go out and do this. So, pretty much this fundraiser alone usually helps us pay for at least our insurance for the whole year," Leshko said.

After months of staying inside, some people said they were itching to be around others.

"McAdoo has great food at the firehouse and we went green today so it's time to get out and enjoy," Joann Witner of Freeland said.

"You get a sense of normalcy now more than ever so before because everybody has been stuck in the house," Joe Vigna of Old Forge said.