Flames broke out shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of Brandonville Road in Mahanoy Township.

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, PA — Fire crews are working to put out a wildfire in Schuylkill County.

Flames sparked around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Brandonville Road in Mahanoy Township near Shenandoah.

Several fire companies throughout Schuylkill County as well as the DCNR, are working to extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.