Fire burns rowhomes in Schuylkill County

The flames broke out around 2:30 p.m. in Ashland.

ASHLAND, Pa. — The Ashland Fire Chief says the fire broke out in the rear of the rowhome at the end of the block then spread to the one next to it.

Flames then hopped over to the rowhome next to that.

The chief says crews were able to get it out without much damage to that third rowhome.

However, the people living in all three will not be able to stay here for now.

The first two rowhomes have significant damage to their roofs and the rear of the structure.

The third rowhome has smoke and water damage.

Lee Phillips lives in that third rowhome.