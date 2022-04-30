Fire at home in Schuylkill County under investigation by SPCA

Flames broke out at the home along Trout Run Drive in Schuylkill County around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A home under investigation for animal cruelty was the scene of a fire on Saturday.

A neighbor alerted authorities about the horrible conditions of the property on Trout Run Drive months ago, and they've been investigating ever since.

Officials seized nearly a hundred animals living in filth on Thursday and have been working on getting the rest of the animals out for the past few days.

The fire was contained to storage sheds on the property that are now destroyed.

"There were animals in the sheds. We have the Schuylkill County Animal Rescue Team, they're on their way on scene here. Numerous goats and pigs were rescued and placed in a pen further away that's safe," said John Desjardine, Captain Columbia Hose Co. No. 1.

Firefighters are still looking for a cause and the owner of the property is expected to be fined and cited in Schuylkill County.