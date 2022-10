Officials say the shop was open at the time but no one was injured.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a business Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County.

Officials say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at an auto repair shop in Delano Township, near Mahanoy City.

Officials say the shop was open at the time but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation in Schuylkill County.