Family-owned Christmas tree shopping tradition continues

The Leonard family has offered a different type of tree shopping experience for people in Schuylkill County.

This time of year, it's a popular move for people to head to a Christmas tree farm to cut down their trees.

But for more than five decades, the Leonard family has offered a different type of experience for people in Schuylkill County.

"Our parents Joseph and Theresa Leonard started the business over 50 years ago and us as a family tried to keep it going on. We tried to provide a nice family tradition for the community and we're trying to continue that," said Jerry Leonard of Leonard Trees.

The Leonard family has a tree farm near Hegins, but instead of selling trees there, they cut them down and then operate their tree selling business from the comfort of their own home here in Norwegian Township.

"We sell out of this location because it serves the community. It's in the center of Minersville, Pottsville area. We only do this a couple weeks a year, so it's a hectic couple of weeks. We try to keep everything very very fresh, so we don't cut early, we cut every single day and haul down here to try and provide the best product for the community that we can," said Amy Leonard of Leonard Trees.

So that requires early wake up calls beginning the day after Thanksgiving.

The Leonard's get to the farm every morning by 8 o'clock to start cutting.

Then they load up the truck hit the road and come back home to start selling a wide variety of trees.

"It's wonderful to see the families come, couples come. We've had couples get engaged here. People who have been coming here since they were kids and now they're bringing their kids," said Amy.