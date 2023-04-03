Family-owned candy shop serving up homemade chocolate, custom Easter baskets

The Easter bunny can't do it all himself. So sometimes he needs a little help from area candy shops, including one in Schuylkill County.

FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — When the owner of C&C Candies and Country Store in Friedensburg breaks out the Easter candy, there's a common refrain they'll begin to hear from customers around the store.

"They'll say, 'oh, how cute!'"

Bright colors and creative shapes fill the shelves of the family-owned shop.

But owner Linda Clauser says her favorite part about this time of year isn't what's inside the candy cases.

"Getting to see people that I only get to see a couple times a year. We've made some really, really good friends in the last 25 years in business."

And those friends show up every spring season.

Jared Handwerk will spend a lot of his time this week re-filling the case of chocolates.

"As fast as we fill it, is as fast as it goes out. It's crazy, it's absolutely crazy."\

If you're looking for one-stop shopping, you can leave the store with a whole Easter basket filled to the brim with whatever your heart desires.

"You can order them with homemade candies in them. You can order them with gummies. You can order them with snacks, lollipops, whatever you would like, or we can just make one up," Clauser explained.

Or, if you want to take on the role of Willy Wonka, you can buy all the tools and ingredients you need to make your own candy at home.

C&C Candies and Country Store is open every day, including Easter Sunday.

