Trek of the cross in Schuylkill County

Dozens of worshippers gathered at Simpson United Methodist Church Friday afternoon for the annual trek.

GORDON, Pa. — The faithful in Schuylkill County gathered Friday afternoon for the trek of the cross.

The trek of the cross on Good Friday is a decades-long tradition in Gordon.

About two dozen people gathered at Simpson United Methodist Church along Biddle Street then followed Jesus on his journey.

Some watched from the streets.

"It's very somberly, you see how it gets real quiet when everyone is coming down and 18 years we've been sitting here watching this. You know, we come out watch this every year, it's pretty neat, pretty good tradition for Easter," said Joe Salukas.

A mass followed at the church in Schuylkill County.