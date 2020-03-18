Facebook request ends in pizza party

A resident at the Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center turned to Facebook asking friends to send pizza.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Visitation has been canceled at nursing homes or assisted living centers across the country and that has some people inside those centers turning to social media to communicate with friends and family.

One of those messages at a nursing home in Schuylkill County got a response that turned into a Saint Patrick's Day pizza party today.

A resident at the Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center turned to Facebook asking friends to send pizza among other things.

A pizza place in Tamaqua saw the post and sent a dozen pizzas and other goodies.