Officials are investigating what led to the explosion in Schuylkill County.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion in Porter Township Monday.

It happened as employees of Maine Drilling and Blasting were disposing of boxes that previously contained boosters used in the blasting process.

Two employees were injured and several vehicles were damaged.

