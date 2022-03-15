Equal Pay Day: Lifting women up

Tuesday is Equal Pay Day and Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree spoke with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce about efforts to support women in business.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Schuylkill County is full of women ready to work and lead in the workplace, and the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce supports them in every way possible.

"In the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce, women don't have to fight. They're worthy of that same place in leadership, that same place in the business world. And we have as many, probably more, strong women in leadership positions than we have men," said Robert Carl, president and CEO of the chamber.

Carl runs the chamber with an all-female team. He says he's impressed by the accomplishments of women in business throughout Schuylkill County.

"You can literally find from small to large businesses, where if they aren't in the number one position, they're in one of the top five leadership positions and growing."

Through their women in business committee, the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce puts on several events to help grow women into strong leaders in the workplace.

The committee recently hosted its annual Schuylkill Women Conference full of speakers and networking sessions for a diverse group of female participants across the county.

"There were women who started a business. There were women who are in manufacturing, higher education, banking, all different kinds of industries. And I get to see that every day, which is why I think events like this are important to the chamber," said Samantha Chivinski, member relations director.

After seeing the success of this event, Chiviniski and the rest of her team plan to do even more to lift women leaders within the county.

"I think it's very important to bring these women together because we're all working to make Schuylkill County a better place, and if we're all there for each other, it's only going to work."