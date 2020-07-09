Enjoying the outdoors and Schuylkill County sights

It was a day to get outside and enjoy the September weather in Schuylkill County and two of the area's most popular places were packed on this Labor Day.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — "With this COVID going on, a lot of people are antsy to get outside, so we've just been extremely busy this weekend and all throughout the summer to be precise," Michael Joseph of Mountain Valley Golf Course said. "It's been a nice summer for golf."

Mountain Valley Golf Course near Mahanoy City had tee times booked starting bright and early in the morning and going all throughout the day. If playing golf is "laboring," that's not a bad day

"It's just great being out without having a mask on, getting fresh air here in northeastern Pennsylvania," Joe Kleman of Elysburg said. "Just a great environment, with great people and great friends."

Just a few miles down the road is a place many consider to be one of the county's true gems: Locust Lake State Park. Park officials tell us that more than 1,200 visitors came here throughout the extended weekend.

"Just not too many days we get to spend together," Daryl Lukeski of Mahanoy City said. "One of us is always working. We just miss each other every day."