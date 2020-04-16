End of an era for Roller Roost II

A popular roller-skating rink in Schuylkill County is closing its doors after about 40 years of business.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — "A sad goodbye." that's how Roller Roost II began its Facebook post announcing that the popular rollerskating rink in Pottsville will be closing for good.

In the days since that post, more than 500 comments have poured in from people sharing some of their best memories. For just about 40 years, this place was considered a go-to hangout in this part of Schuylkill County, which meant a lot to owner Tom Smith, who tells us he's sold the property to a local company after thinking about it over the last couple of years.

"These kids all came there and had a good time. They didn't have a worry in the world. They were just there to have fun. To see the smiles on their faces, the birthday parties, and over the years you see these kids bringing their kids in. It's really nice to hear the people did appreciate the skating rink," Smith said.

Appreciated it might be putting it lightly. People seemed to love this place. Since its opening in 1980, Roller Roost II was a place where so many kids over the years celebrated their birthdays, where families and friends would gather to catch up and share a laugh, where roller derby and hockey teams would compete.

Holly Melusky of Minersville sharing a picture of a birthday party from about 30 years ago.

Laurie Drebitko Marks of Pottsville, proving this was a meeting place for people of all ages over the years, posted a this fmily picture of three generations of smiles.

Jenny Grigalonis of Minersville posted video of her daughter learning how to skate for the first time.

"An old friend of mine used to say, Tom, when you're having fun, laughing, having a good time, enjoy it because it doesn't last very long."