EMS agencies not awarded hazard pay grant money

Governor Wolf and the Department of Community and Economic Development announced the more than 600 employers that would receive the hazard pay grant on Monday.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — The Ambulance Association of Pennsylvania is issuing a call to action and writing an open letter to Governor Wolf.

On Monday, the governor and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development announced the 639 employers that would be awarded $50 million in hazard pay grant money.

"We were shocked when we reviewed the list. Because there was not one single EMS agency on the list," said Ambulance Association of Pennsylvania President, Dean Bollendorf.

Several EMS agencies in northeastern and central Pennsylvania applied for and received the grant, including Avoca Ambulance Association in Luzerne County, Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Company in Lycoming County, and Good Will Fire and EMS Minersville in Schuylkill County.

"There was no communication whatsoever. I think that's what makes it worse for everyone involved. Having no answer as to why this was left this way," said Mike Mistishen, Director of Operations, Good Will Fire and EMS Minersville.

The hazard pay grant program was announced in July and was created to keep front line employees in life-sustaining industries working.

More than 60 percent of the hazard pay grant went to health care workers; specifically, that's $31.75 million.

"We are certainly on the front line of this pandemic. So when we were passed over in favor of some of the other organizations that were awarded grants, we were more than puzzled," Bollendorf said.

The Department of Community and Economic Development said it received more than 10,000 applications. In a statement, the DCED told Newswatch 16 "EMS agencies are eligible for the County Relief CARES money through their individual counties, and spending of those CARES Act dollars is at the counties' discretion."

EMS officials said they met the criteria and even reached out to the DCED to make sure they were eligible and were told that they were.

"I think the industry has finally had it. This is sort of like the slap in the face we frankly didn't expect," Bollendorf said.

EMS workers said they are part of an industry that has already been suffering.

Now during the pandemic, they have significantly reduced call volumes, which of course reduces revenue, and have the increased cost of PPE and sanitation products.

"People require help. They need assistance, but we also need revenue to expand services, to make services better," said Mistishen.