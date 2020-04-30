Emergency loans available for small businesses in Pottsville

Pottsville Area Development Corporation is offering loans of up to $5,000.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The city of Pottsville is in a redevelopment phase and slowly, but surely, progress was being made over the last couple of years.

Then came the coronavirus.

"We had such a great momentum going and then this hit," Savas Logothetides, executive director of the Pottsville Area Development Corporation said. "We know it's going to be difficult to get ourselves through it and then regain that momentum."

The Pottsville Area Development Corporation, or PADCO, has been at the center of the city's revitalization.

This week, it partnered with the city to provide loans of up to $5,000 with one percent interest to small businesses to help them navigate these uncharted waters.

"It's a really nice program for small businesses locally to use to inject that little bit of capital whether they need it for utilities or rent or cost of goods of what they're selling to ensure that they're going week to week."

The money will come from PADCO's revolving loan fund that is almost $2 million.

Payments can be deferred for up to six months and there are no application fees.