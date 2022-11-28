Elf on the Shelf hunt boosts business in Schuylkill County

Elves are making appearances on shelves at businesses throughout Schuylkill County, and people are on the hunt to find them.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — When brothers David and Isaac Brimmer walked into the Tamaqua Public Library, they found a new addition to the children's section.

“So when I walked in, I was trying to find a book, and then I looked up and went, 'Mom! There's an Elf on the Shelf here!'” said Isaac Brimmer from Tamaqua.

This is just one of the 36 elves hiding in businesses.

Organized by the Tamaqua and Pottsville Libraries, the Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt encourages participants to stop by more than 30 small businesses in Tamaqua and Pottsville to find each elf.

Both of 'The Wheel' locations in Pottsville and Tamaqua are participating.

“We have a good amount of people, mostly kids, and they get super excited when they run in here saying 'Where's the Elf?'” mentioned Meghan Flaim, The Wheel Bar Manager.

And the scavenger hunt is bringing in new customers.

“We've definitely had a lot more foot traffic through the doors, more orders,” Flaim added.

“I think it's really important this year. I mean, with the economy, and everything that's going on, we're really trying to get people to stay here. We have a lot of fun and exciting things we're trying to push here this holiday season with the Tamaqua community,” said Melissa Hess, Tamaqua Library Coordinator.

This is the Tamaqua Public Library's first year taking part in the Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt. Helping the Pottsville business association expand its tradition.

“Maybe you'll find you know your new favorite place to shop or eat through this scavenger hunt. It's really worth a shot, and I think it's going to be a great exposure for the whole county,” Hess said.

And the Brimmer brothers are excited to hunt for every elf.

“Make sure that wherever you go to look for the elf, you make sure to look everywhere and look very thoroughly. Don't skip any parts. Make sure you double-check the building just like Santa does,” said David Brimmer from Tamaqua.

People have till December 10th to find all 36 elves scattered throughout Tamaqua and Pottsville. Then they will be entered in a drawing to potentially win a prize provided by the participating businesses.