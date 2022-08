Police said the victim was crossing Lehigh Avenue in Frackville when she was hit by a pickup truck.

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — A 92-year-old woman was killed while crossing the street in Schuylkill County.

According to police, the victim was crossing Lehigh Avenue in Frackville around 3:30 p.m. Monday when she was hit by an oncoming pickup truck.

She was flown to the hospital, where she later died.

Police have not said if any charges will be filed.