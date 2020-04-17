Eight displaced after fire damages two homes

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Flames damaged two homes and left eight people displaced in Schuylkill County.
That blaze broke out around 5 p.m. on East Union Street.
It started in one home and then spread next door.
A total of eight people lived in the two homes; four are being helped by the red cross and four are staying with family.
The fire chief said a propane tank exploded during the fire but the cause has not been determined.
A state police fire marshall has been called to investigate.
