x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

schuylkill-county

Eight displaced after fire damages two homes

The blaze broke out around 5 p.m. on East Union Street in Schuylkill Haven.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Flames damaged two homes and left eight people displaced in Schuylkill County.

That blaze broke out around 5 p.m. on East Union Street.

It started in one home and then spread next door. 

A total of eight people lived in the two homes;  four are being helped by the red cross and four are staying with family.

The fire chief said a propane tank exploded during the fire but the cause has not been determined.

A state police fire marshall has been called to investigate.

RELATED: Fire damages Cascade Tissue plant

RELATED: Firefighters battle blaze in Olyphant