Eight displaced after fire damages two homes

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Flames damaged two homes and left eight people displaced in Schuylkill County.

That blaze broke out around 5 p.m. on East Union Street.

It started in one home and then spread next door.

A total of eight people lived in the two homes; four are being helped by the red cross and four are staying with family.

The fire chief said a propane tank exploded during the fire but the cause has not been determined.