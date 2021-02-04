Easter Bunny visits Schuylkill County

The bunny made several stops around the county on Friday.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — It's an improvement from 2020, but Easter celebrations are still far from typical this year.

In Schuylkill County, communities took part in a socially distanced Easter parade on Friday afternoon.

The Easter Bunny rode through the streets in style, throwing candy to the kiddos in Shenandoah.

"I think the kids needed this. It's like a sense of community. And it's great that they're going through all of Schuylkill County because it connects us. And that's what we need right now," said Judy Mills of Shenandoah.