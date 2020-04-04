Early morning fire in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Firefighters were called out to a home early Saturday morning for a large fire. It happened around 3:30 A.M. at the place along the 500 block of East Norwegian Street in Pottsville. According to the Phoenix Truck station's Facebook page, the fire was concentrated to the back of the second floor of the private residence. The photos posted on their page show the heavy smoke and flames crews battled. So far no word if anyone was injured or if the place is a total loss. Officials are looking into what caused the morning fire in Pottsville.