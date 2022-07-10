Drowning victim recovered from Lake Hauto

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Officials in Schuylkill County say the body of a drowning victim was recovered in a lake in Rush Township near Nesquohoning.
Lake Hauto spans along the border of Schuylkill and Carbon Counties.
The victim's family spoke with Newswatch16 at the lake Sunday afternoon and say 21-year-old Rene Figueroa of Landsford has been missing since he went boating on Friday.
After days of searching by both first responders and volunteers, his body was recovered Sunday afternoon.
The family tells us they are filled with sadness and questions after the loss of a loved one.
"Overall a great kid, an amazing kid, and a great friend, you know. And an awesome swimmer too, so it really doesn't make no sense to how he drowned in a lake when we've been to oceans, we've been in lakes before, like none of these pieces add up so we're just curious to stuff, you know what I mean. But in the midst of all that Rene is an amazing kid. A heart of gold, a brother, a son, a nephew you know an uncle full of life full of joy, weasel I call him. He will forever be my weasel. So yeah he's going to be missed," said Melissa Bonilla, aunt of Rene.
The death is under investigation by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in Schuylkill County.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.