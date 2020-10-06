Driver of U-Haul truck led police on chase before crashing into ditch

This comes after police say they received a report Tuesday morning of a man beating a woman at a hotel in Frackville.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The driver of a U-Haul truck is accused of leading police on a chase through Schuylkill County before crashing into a ditch.

The video of the wreck is from Skook News.

Police say they received a report Tuesday morning that a man was beating a woman at a motel in Frackville.

When they arrived, they saw Vincent Davalos of Pottsville pulling out of the parking lot in a U-Haul.

Officers say he led them on a chase before crashing into a ditch.

He took off but was found in nearby Butler Township.

Police tell us they found drugs and a rifle inside the U-Haul.