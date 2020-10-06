Driver of U-Haul truck led police on chase before crashing into ditch

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The driver of a U-Haul truck is accused of leading police on a chase through Schuylkill County before crashing into a ditch.
The video of the wreck is from Skook News.
Police say they received a report Tuesday morning that a man was beating a woman at a motel in Frackville.
When they arrived, they saw Vincent Davalos of Pottsville pulling out of the parking lot in a U-Haul.
Officers say he led them on a chase before crashing into a ditch.
He took off but was found in nearby Butler Township.
Police tell us they found drugs and a rifle inside the U-Haul.
Davalos is now locked up in Schuylkill County.