The crash happened Sunday morning at the intersection of Route 209 and Tuscarora Mountain Drive in Schuylkill Township.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Schuylkill County.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Route 209 and Tuscarora Mountain Drive near Tuscarora in Schuylkill Township.

Officials say Brian Dahm's car went off the road, hit a guard rail, and rolled over. Dahm, 81, died later at the hospital.