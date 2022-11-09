Driver dies after Schuylkill County crash

FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — One man is dead after an early morning crash in Schuylkill County.
State police say Michael Mislyan, 19, of Lykens in Dauphin County, was driving on Long Run Road near Friendensburg just before 5:30 a.m. when his car went off the road, into a ditch and hit a concrete culvert.
The teen died at the scene.
Students at Blue Mountain Elementary School West were on a two-hour delay due to the road closure while state police investigated the deadly wreck.
