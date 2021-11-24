Driver charged in Pottsville hit and run

Police say the driver hit a 12-year-old girl with his truck at North Centre Street and Race Street in Pottsville lasst month.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County have charged a man in connection with a hit and run last month that injured a child.

On Wednesday, Pottsville police charged Fred Yeastedt, 38, of Saint Clair, with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, DUI, and other charges.

Police say Yeastedt hit a 12-year-old girl with his truck at North Centre Street and Race Street in Pottsville. It happened on October 29.

The girl was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Yeastedt is awaiting arraignment on the charges in Schuylkill County.