Drive-thru medical care in Frackville

A health care clinic in of Schuylkill County has come up with a way to still see patients while keeping its employees and the inside of the building safe.

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — The waiting room is empty at Cornerstone Coordinated Health Care in Frackville, but the parking lot is getting a lot of traction.

"How can we see patients and keep them safe and out of the waiting room to limit exposure?" asked medical director Dr. James Greenfield. "One of the things we came up with is drive-thru medicine."

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Cornerstone is trying to limit almost all foot traffic and the spreading of germs inside the clinic. So if you feel ill and want to be seen, you don't even have to get out of your car. A doctor or nurse will come to your car.

Signs on the door state that if you show any symptoms associated with COVID-19, you must return to your vehicle.

"Our medical assistant will come out and check vital signs. Then me, or one of the other providers, will come out and do an evaluation and decide what needs to be done," said Dr. Greenfield.

The process to be seen is pretty easy. You'll have to give the office a call to set up an appointment. Then, when you get here, you'll park and somebody will be out to see you.